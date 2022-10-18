Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 295 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.95. 71,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

