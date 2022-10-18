Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.64.

American Tower Stock Up 2.3 %

AMT traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. 67,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

