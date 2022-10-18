Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $495,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.