Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $398,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Coca-Cola by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 241,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $242.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

