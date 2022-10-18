Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,669 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $129,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.