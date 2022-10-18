Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 19.9 %
Shares of BTX stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
