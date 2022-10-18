Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $193.62

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

