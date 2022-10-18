Brokerages Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price at $103.00

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVNLY shares. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 4.9 %

SVNLY stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

