Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Price Target at GBX 765

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 765 ($9.24).
A number of research firms recently commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Insider Activity
In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($124,697.92).
Phoenix Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.57%.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Further Reading
