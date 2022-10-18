Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Price Target at GBX 765

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 765 ($9.24).

A number of research firms recently commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

Phoenix Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 545.80 ($6.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The company has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 596.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.57%.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.