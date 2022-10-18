Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $102.07

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

