Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT at $67.87

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

