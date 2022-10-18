boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.