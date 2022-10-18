boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 36 ($0.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 140 ($1.69).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 176.44 ($2.13).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 39.02 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.52. The stock has a market cap of £494.85 million and a P/E ratio of -130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

