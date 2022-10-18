BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.75 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $59.75 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00561512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00248324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00185997 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

