BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0103

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. BitShares has a market cap of $30.82 million and $919,431.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007069 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008914 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

