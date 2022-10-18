Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

