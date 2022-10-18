Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 105,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,263. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

