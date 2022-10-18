Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target Lowered to €80.00 at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BMWYY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

