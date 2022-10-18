Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAS stock opened at €44.08 ($44.98) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.