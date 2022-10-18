Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. 635,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

