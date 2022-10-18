Badger DAO Price Hits $3.48 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00017750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $43.59 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

