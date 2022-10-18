B. Riley Trims WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Target Price to $19.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE WOW opened at $13.64 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 171,588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

