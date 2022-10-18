Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 174,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 131,215 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,469 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Azure Power Global Company Profile

AZRE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 25,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.71. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.