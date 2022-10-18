Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $87,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 229,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

