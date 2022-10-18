AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.00 ($13.27) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($32.65) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUTO1 Group stock remained flat at $11.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

