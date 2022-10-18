Augur (REP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.46 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00034634 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $74.46 million and $3.42 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003395 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
