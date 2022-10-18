AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE T traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. 1,633,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.