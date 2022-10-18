AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 261,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Featured Articles

