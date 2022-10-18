Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 159,937 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 15,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

