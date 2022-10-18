Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,623,793,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. 1,014,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,799,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

