Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

MDT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. 182,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.