Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 638,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,811,182. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

