Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 7,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,197. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

