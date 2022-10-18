Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcosa by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcosa by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcosa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. 296,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

