Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.08 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $269,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,483.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 238,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 233,756 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

