Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 114,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,935. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOUS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.