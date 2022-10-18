Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.36.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.