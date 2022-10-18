Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

