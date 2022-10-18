Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Target Price at $71.95

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 122,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,731,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

