Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) PT at $2.45

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 62.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

