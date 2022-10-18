Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $100.43

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.43.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

DVA stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in DaVita by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

