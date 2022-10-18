Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $2,808.75

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,808.75.

BZLFY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

