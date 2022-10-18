Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price at $475.00

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Up 4.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $296.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $272.01 and a twelve month high of $531.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.97.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.