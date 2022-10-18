Amir Moftakhar Sells 63,205 Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ESS Tech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 2,252,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,481. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

GWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

