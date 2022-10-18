Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.0% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 18.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

