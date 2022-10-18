American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

