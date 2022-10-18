Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after buying an additional 459,950 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,635. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.