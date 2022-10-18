Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 43.96% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

