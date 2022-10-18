Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Altimmune Price Performance
ALT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Altimmune
In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 305,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,528 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
