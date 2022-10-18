Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Several analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 305,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,528 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

