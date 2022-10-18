AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

ALCC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,511. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

