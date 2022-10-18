Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $129.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,014. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

